(Bloomberg) -- The upper house of the Czech parliament will discuss initiating a procedure to relieve President Milos Zeman of his duties due to ill health.

Zeman is currently unable to work and it’s unlikely he’ll be able to return in the next few weeks, Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil said Monday, citing information from the hospital where he’s being treated.

“Unfortunately, there’s no other option but to discuss when and how we’ll activate article 66 of the constitution,” Vystrcil said, referring to a clause that would split the president’s key powers between the prime minister and the speaker of the lower house.

Under the constitution, the upper and lower chambers can pass a motion to declare the president unfit to perform his duties. That would leave him formally still in office, but with his powers executed by other officials.

