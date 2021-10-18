7h ago
Czech Senate to Discuss Stripping President of His Powers
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The upper house of the Czech parliament will discuss initiating a procedure to relieve President Milos Zeman of his duties due to ill health.
Zeman is currently unable to work and it’s unlikely he’ll be able to return in the next few weeks, Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil said Monday, citing information from the hospital where he’s being treated.
“Unfortunately, there’s no other option but to discuss when and how we’ll activate article 66 of the constitution,” Vystrcil said, referring to a clause that would split the president’s key powers between the prime minister and the speaker of the lower house.
Under the constitution, the upper and lower chambers can pass a motion to declare the president unfit to perform his duties. That would leave him formally still in office, but with his powers executed by other officials.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:41
Auto parts maker shakes 'dingy…full of grease' reputation in war for talent
-
6:46
Disney delays ‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘Black Panther’ sequels in 2022 schedule shuffle
-
2:21
Netflix stock in winning spot month after ‘Squid Game’ release
-
5:42
Algoma Steel is 'phenomenally cheap': Portfolio manager
-
8:03
Return-to-office plans are colliding with a shortage of key supplies
-
Holmes hired dermatologist when going got rough