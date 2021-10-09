(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis suffered a surprise, razor-thin defeat in the Czech Republic’s parliamentary elections, setting the stage for a potential political deadlock in which his party may still fight to keep power.

SPOLU, an alliance of three conservative parties that criticized the premier’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and a string of legal scandals, won 27.7%, according to 99.4% districts counted. SPOLU leader Petr Fiala said it had a chance to form a new government with a two-party tie-up of the Pirates and Mayors that came in third with 15.5%, according to the Statistics Office.

“Both democratic coalitions have a majority and a chance to create a majority government,” said Fiala, whose grouping campaigned on slashing post-pandemic spending and cutting the country’s debt load, which remains one of the lowest in the European Union.

They face a formidable obstacle, at least in the short term. President Milos Zeman has promised to give the first shot at forming a cabinet to Babis if his political force ANO remained the strongest single party. While ANO’s defeat confounded pollsters who had predicted a win by as much as five percentage points, its second-place showing of 27.4% on Saturday still gave it the most mandates of any individual party in the 200-seat legislature.

If Zeman sticks to his pledge, he can name Babis as prime minister-designate and can give him unlimited time to stay on as caretaker and drag out coalition negotiations.

“It’ll be a play for time for Babis,” said Jan Kvetina, a political scientist at the Czech Academy of Sciences. “Even if he doesn’t win a confidence vote in the new chamber, Babis can rule in a caretaker capacity. It’s in Zeman’s hands now.”

Zeman has bent constitutional conventions before, defying a parliamentary majority in 2013 by naming his own technocrat administration that ruled for six months without ever winning legislative approval. After last elections, he kept Babis in power in a caretaker role for more than six months before it secured backing.

One potential complication may be Zeman’s medical condition. The 77-year-old has type-2 diabetes and his office said he canceled a TV appearance scheduled for Sunday due to recurring health complications that included a stint in the hospital last month.

“Babis’ dominance has ended,” Pirate Party Chairman Ivan Bartos said. “This is a big success. I believe that tonight we will probably start negotiating with the other coalition about a possibility to form a future government.”

For the first time since the 1989 fall of the Iron Curtain, the Czech Social Democratic Party, which led governments over the past two decades, failed to win seats in the assembly. The unreformed Communists, heirs of the totalitarian party that ruled Czechoslovakia for more than four decades last century, also didn’t cross the threshold.

