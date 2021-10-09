(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis is poised to win elections in the Czech Republic but will likely face an uphill battle to find ruling partners after a series of scandals at home and abroad.

Outrage over one of the world’s highest Covid-19 death tolls per capita, accusations of fraud with European Union funds and revelations from the Pandora Papers about offshore deals have limited Babis’s governing options as mainstream parties reject the idea of joining him in a coalition government.

That opens the prospect of Babis pairing up with far-right nationalists or unreformed Communists to stay in power if, as expected, he wins the two-day vote, which ends at 2p.m. on Saturday. Official results are expected to trickle in during Saturday evening.

His long-time ally President Milos Zeman has essentially pledged to name Babis as prime minister-designate after the election and can give him unlimited time to stay on as caretaker and drag out coalition negotiations.

One potential complication to that timetable may be Zeman’s medical condition. The 77-year-old has type-2 diabetes and his office said he canceled a TV appearance scheduled for Sunday due to recurring health complications.

Babis’s main opponents -- the fiscally conservative SPOLU and a center-left coalition led by the Pirate Party calling for stronger ties with the EU -- may even win a combined majority. But Zeman’s stance gives them little prospect to unseat him and only the opportunity to paralyze his agenda.

Babis’s high popularity, mainly among older and less-educated Czechs, largely stems from his policies to raise pensions and public wages at the head of the minority administration he created when first taking power in 2017.

He has also taken a page from his anti-immigration allies in Poland and Hungary by warning voters that the country of 10.7 million will be overrun by Muslim immigrants if his rivals take power.

Although he avoided the type of rule-of-law clashes that have pitted Brussels against Hungary and Poland, the concern for the European Union is that Babis may look to the extremes of the political spectrum, which would widen a rift between the bloc’s leadership and the eastern members over democratic values.

Since taking power in 2017, Babis has faced repeated scrutiny by law enforcement and the European Union into Agrofert AS, his chemicals, agriculture and media empire.

An EU audit has found him in conflict of interest because as premier he holds a voice in the distribution of the bloc’s funds while benefiting from those Agrofert receives. At home, Czech prosecutors are reviewing whether to charge him in a case where one of his companies is accused of misusing 50 million koruna ($2.3 million) in EU financing.

Police are also investigating reports from last week’s Pandora Papers leak that he moved $22 million through offshore companies to buy a French Riviera property in 2009, two years before he entered politics.

Babis has dismissed the allegations as political attacks aimed at forcing him out of politics.

