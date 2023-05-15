(Bloomberg) -- Czech trade unions threatened to strike over planned government spending cuts, the first sign of public backlash against efforts to reverse pandemic-era debt increases.

Josef Stredula, the chairman of the Confederation of Trade Unions, criticized the cabinet on Monday for ignoring workers’ demands during preparations of the wide-ranging policy package designed to trim the budget deficit.

Read more: Czechs Plan $7 Billion Budget Fix After Covid-Era Debt Spree

“We have been trying to convince the government to sit down at the negotiating table for half a year but nothing happened,” Stredula said.

The strike warning follows protests and work stoppages across Europe, as workers in Britain, France, Norway and other countries hold strikes to demand higher pay and other benefits amid an inflation-fueled cost-of-living crisis.

The unions are still seeking to discuss the prepared fiscal steps with the government and employers and plan to announce more details about their estimates of the cost-cutting measures on Tuesday, according to Stredula.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s coalition administration is trying to meet its election promise of fiscal restraint after it had to raise spending to address the impact of Europe’s energy crisis and provide support to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

