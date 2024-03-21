(Bloomberg) -- CEZ AS shares dropped the most in nine months after the Czech power utility published lower-than-expected outlook for earnings and dividend.

The biggest traded electricity producer in eastern Europe said on Thursday it expected an adjusted net income of 25 billion koruna ($1.1 billion) to 30 billion koruna this year, compared with the average analyst estimate for 35.67 billion koruna. CEZ’s profit for 2023 and the dividend outlook also missed expectations, while the company announced its biggest acquisition in two decades.

After reaping record profits during Europe’s 2022 energy crisis, majority state-owned CEZ has been grappling with declining power prices and production, windfall taxes and increasing asset writedowns. Chief Executive Officer Daniel Benes told reporters the company had to accelerate a planned phase-out of its coal power plants because they might become unprofitable later this decade.

While CEZ said a purchase of a majority stake in natural-gas distributor GasNet would help prop up its business, it may weigh on the shorter-term dividend outlook, according to analyst Petr Bartek at Erste Group Bank AG.

“The dividend guidance is a disappointment as CEZ has dropped its earlier indication that it will propose a payout near the top of its policy to distribute 60% to 80% of adjusted profit,” Bartek said by email. “Plus the profit guidance for 2024 is about 20% below market consensus.”

The stock fell 5.3% to 843 koruna as of 3:45 p.m. in Prague, wiping out an equivalent of about $1.1 billion off the company’s market value. CEZ has declined 20% over the past 12 months, compared with the Stoxx Europe 600 Utilities Index being little changed for the period.

