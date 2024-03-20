(Bloomberg) -- The Czech central bank cut borrowing costs for a third meeting, but said further monetary easing would be cautious because of lingering price risks and a weak currency.

Policymakers in Prague lowered the benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 5.75% on Wednesday, mirroring last month’s move and bringing cumulative rate cuts since December to 125 basis points. Five board members backed the decision, with two dissenters seeking a bigger reduction.

Price growth slowed more than expected last month, hitting the 2% target and opening room for further easing that could help the economy recover from two years of stagnation. But Governor Ales Michl pointed to several risks, including rising costs for services and a weaker exchange rate, which could halt rate cuts if they threatened to push inflation higher again.

Rates setters see “slightly inflationary” risks to the central bank’s staff forecast and their materialization could mean price growth diverging toward the upper limit of the tolerance range in the coming quarters, according to the governor.

“That’s why the bank board believes it’s necessary to maintain a restrictive monetary policy and to keep approaching further rate cuts with caution,” Michl told reporters.

The koruna strengthened after the comments, gaining 0.2% to 25.215 to the euro as of 5:09 p.m. It remains the worst performing currency in the European Union’s east over the past 12 months, with the depreciation helping exporters and making goods and materials from abroad more expensive.

“We discussed the koruna exchange rate a lot,” Michl said. “It’s an inflationary risk if it were to keep depreciating, which is something we wouldn’t like to see because further koruna depreciation is not consistent with our ability to maintain low inflation.”

While Michl steered clear of providing more precise guidance for further easing, he said that the bank is likely to cut rates less than implied in the staff forecast, which sees the benchmark at around 2.6% at the end of the year. Money market rates now suggest around 250 basis points of rate cuts for rest of 2024.

“The latest data point toward higher interest rates than in the baseline scenario of the existing forecast along its entire horizon,” Michl said.

The comments emphasizing inflationary risks carried an overall hawkish message, according to Jan Bures, chief economist at KBC Group NV’s brokerage unit Patria Finance AS.

“Accelerated interest rate cuts in bigger steps appear to be taboo even for the next few meetings,” Bures said.

