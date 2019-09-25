(Bloomberg) -- Czech policy makers, among the few in Europe to raise interest rates this year, left borrowing costs unchanged as risks from the global slowdown blunt their monetary-tightening zeal.

The Czech National Bank left its key interest rate at 2% on Wednesday for a third consecutive meeting following a string of eight hikes that raised the benchmark to a 10-year high in May. Governor Jiri Rusnok is scheduled to comment on the decision at a press briefing starting at 2:15 p.m. in Prague.

As the economic expansion slows around the world and central bankers in the U.S. and the euro area respond with fresh stimulus, their Czech counterparts are discussing whether or when they might be able to resume interest-rate hikes. Strong consumer spending, rising housing costs, and a weak koruna exchange rate are keeping inflation well above the target, but key manufacturing industries are already feeling the weakness abroad.

“The domestic economy is still doing relatively well, but the risks stemming from the external environment are not going away,” said Jana Steckerova, an analyst at Komercni Banka AS in Prague. She expects the central bank to refrain from any rate changes this year and next.

The recent dovish turn by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank has prompted some money-market investors to bet that the Czechs will follow suit. Bank of America Corp. last month predicted a quarter-point reduction in the main Czech rate in early 2020.

But board member Tomas Holub countered such expectations last week, saying the discussion will still focus on whether to hold or raise. Rate cuts at some point in the future can’t be ruled out, but the likelihood is lower than markets are pricing in, he said

