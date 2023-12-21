(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic lowered the cost of borrowing from the highest level in more than two decades as policymakers forecast a continued slowdown in inflation next year.

The central bank cut the benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 6.75% on Thursday, the first reduction in over three years. While a majority of economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted the move, the decision was still a close-call due to concerns about a traditional January increase in prices of goods and services.

Governor Ales Michl will comment on the decision at a news conference scheduled for 3:45 p.m. in Prague.

Lower borrowing costs may provide at least some relief to the European Union nation’s $300 billion economy as depressed household spending, fiscal tightening and softening demand for exports threaten to drag the country back into recession. The central bank expects consumer-price growth to slow toward 3% early next year from a peak of 18% in September of 2022.

“I consider the decision to start the process of lowering interest rates as entirely warranted,” said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE in Prague. “If monetary policy follows a forward-looking approach, when the forecast for 2024 envisages inflation returning to the area of the 2% target, then delaying the gradual decrease in rates would be more and more difficult to justify.”

The koruna weakened 0.2% after the decision, trading at 24.536 to the euro as of 2:45 p.m in Prague.

The Czechs have been looking for the right moment to join peers in Hungary and Poland in easing, but had delayed the first step for months because policymakers worried that inflation will remain elevated. The central bank’s own forecasts have suggested rate cuts since the third quarter.

With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the EU, the tight labor market may still present a risk to consumer prices and board members have repeatedly said that monetary easing will be gradual a cautious.

Michl told lawmakers earlier this month that, regardless of whether rates go down this year or not, monetary policy will stay hawkish to prevent a repeat of high inflation.

