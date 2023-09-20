(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic’s ruling coalition signaled it may water down a bill designed to give the state more sway to revamp dominant utility CEZ AS without gaining consent from minority shareholders.

The legislation has stoked concern among investors because it lowers the limit for approving changes in ownership structures, including uneven asset splits, to 75% of shareholders present at a general meeting, from the current 90% of all owners. The government has said the draft law is meant to align Czech rules with European Union peers and isn’t tailor-made for the utility.

“The ruling coalition isn’t prepared to approve the proposal in this form at the moment,” Marek Benda, the deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, said before members of the legislative body adjourned their debate on the bill on Wednesday.

CEZ shares have underperformed European peers since the cabinet approved the draft in May, trading about 20% below this year’s high. The stock reversed early losses on Wednesday, gaining as much as 0.8% and valuing the biggest traded power company in eastern Europe at 520 billion koruna ($22.8 billion).

The origin of the controversy is rooted in Europe’s energy crisis, which last year prompted Prime Minister Petr Fiala to declare that the state wants to gain more control over electricity production. Since then, Fiala has softened his tone somewhat, saying the government still wants to have more say over energy infrastructure, although he’s stopped referring specifically to power generation. He’s also been touting moves such as buying natural gas storage facilities.

With the coalition also trying to deliver on its key election promise of curbing the budget deficit, the state has limited fiscal room to conduct a potential buyout of CEZ minority owners if it wanted to bring power plants under its full control.

The legislative proposal drafted by Justice Minister Pavel Blazek, considered one of Fiala’s closest political allies, has also sparked criticism from the government’s legal advisers and triggered objections from some its own lawmakers.

Karel Haas, the lawmaker supervising the proposal in parliament, said the coalition is discussing potential changes to the bill.

The options include a removal of the contested clause on uneven asset splits or amending the terms for approving such ownership changes, according to Haas. Another option, he said, is to ask the Justice Ministry to rework its proposal.

