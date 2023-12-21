(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic is on the cusp of delivering the first interest-rate cut since 2020, but concerns about a jump in prices make the decision a tight call.

The central bank will likely lower the benchmark rate by a quarter-percentage-point to 6.75% on Thursday, according to 17 out of 23 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The remaining analysts expect the rate to remain unchanged at the highest level in more than two decades.

The decision will be “extremely close,” as the seven board members will likely debate risks to the inflation outlook, according to Morgan Stanley economist Georgi Deyanov, who forecasts a cut.

Policymakers in Prague have been looking since September for the right moment to join peers in Hungary and Poland in reducing rates, but elevated inflation has made them hesitant. Calls for lower borrowing costs intensified after depressed household spending, fiscal tightening and softening demand for exports put the $300 billion economy on the brink of recession.

“We believe that there is a marginally higher chance that the MPC will decide to engage in a smooth easing cycle rather than remain passive, and having to face the need for bigger rate cuts in the first half of 2024,” Deyanov said in a report.

Two rate setters sought a quarter-point cut at the previous meeting, with the remaining five — including Governor Ales Michl — opting for no change.

Household consumption remains “very subdued” and a wage-price-spiral risk has mostly evaporated, Vice Governor Eva Zamrazilova, who backed stable rates in November, said in an interview last week. Inflation is on track to slow toward 3% early next year from a peak of 18% in September of 2022, she added.

Still, the policymaker said the unpredictable nature of price increases that commonly take place at the start of the year gave her reasons to pause about whether to deliver a cut this month.

Michl has steered clear of providing specific guidance, telling lawmakers earlier this month that monetary policy will stay hawkish regardless of whether rates go down this year or not. Board member Jan Prochazka, who also opposed a cut in November, was cited by Reuters as saying that a number of risks preventing policy easing has dissipated.

While money market prices show bets on a December cut, and economic signals point in the direction of easing, most policymakers will likely opt to hold off on the first step, Komercni Banka AS Chief Economist Jan Vejmelek said in a report.

“We think that the bank board as a whole will emphasize the risk of de-anchoring of inflation expectations and, because of a cautious approach, will start lowering rates in 2024,” he said.

