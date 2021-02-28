(Bloomberg) --

The Czech Republic won’t wait for the European Union regulator’s approval to use a Russian coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

The country has taken “concrete steps” to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine and will use it if Czech health authorities approve, Babis said on Sunday in a weekly debate show on Prima TV. Local drug authorities’ assessment of the safety of the vaccine “would be sufficient” to use the shots, he said.

“It also depends on whether we will be able to purchase them as there’s already a huge demand from other states,” the prime minister said.

Countries across the EU are struggling with vaccine supply shortages. The Czech Republic, which is fighting an acute pandemic outbreak, will be imposing its strictest lockdown yet beginning on Monday to prevent a collapse of its health-care system.

