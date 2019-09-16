(Bloomberg) -- The Czech government will join its peers across emerging Europe in putting more money in the hands of the poor and elderly while also trying to preserve one of the continent’s lowest levels of debt.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s cabinet approved a 2020 budget draft Monday that raises spending on pensions, public salaries, roads and railways. While he’s counting on the economic expansion to continue bolstering state coffers, critics say the risk of a global slowdown may imperil his projections.

The plan follows measures from countries from the Black Sea to the Baltics, with Poland announcing a $10 billion spending plan before its election next month. Romania’s ruling party has repeatedly hiked pensions and state wages despite criticism from the European Union.

The Czech plan, which needs to be approved by lawmakers, includes a 113 billion koruna ($4.8 billion) spending boost, while maintaining the 40 billion koruna deficit limit. The biggest increase will go to pensions, which will rise 37 billion koruna to 509 billion, representing about a third of overall expenditure.

Since taking power in 2017, Babis has enjoyed economic growth that brought the unemployment rate to the lowest in the EU and fueled faster-than-projected budget revenue. He has highlighted the reduction public debt, which at 33% of gross domestic product is the EU’s fourth-lowest, as one of his biggest achievements.

To cover spending boost, the government plans to introduce a digital tax targeting global tech giants such as Google. Rather than follow some of east-European countries that have slapped special levies on banks, Babis is trying to convince lenders to contribute to a national development funds to help finance state investment projects.

The Finance Ministry’s latest forecast sees GDP growth slowing to 2.2% in 2020 from an estimated 2.4% this year. But a potential escalation in global trade wars or a disorderly U.K. departure from the EU could result in a more pronounced slowdown.

“The outlook for next year carries many risks, especially with regard to external factors,” said Jakub Seidler, the chief economist at ING Group NV’s unit in Prague. “This should be taken into consideration in budget preparations.”

