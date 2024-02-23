(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic is seeking to organize a group of countries to help finance ammunition deliveries to Ukraine that Kyiv needs to repel Russia’s invasion.

The initiative first surfaced over the weekend when President Petr Pavel said that Prague had identified as much as 800,000 rounds of ammunition — more than half of which are 155 millimeter shells - in countries outside the European Union, and that it can mediate shipments providing other nations cover the bill.

The Defense Ministry in Prague said on Friday it’s coordinating the efforts and secured preliminary commitments from Canada and Denmark, as well as other countries that didn’t wish to be identified.

Ukraine is looking increasingly outgunned on the battlefield as the war approaches its second-year mark. Political wrangling in Congress has held up for months more than $60 billion in US assistance to Kyiv.

The European Union is also struggling to make good on a plan to deliver 1 million shells to Ukraine while also having their disagreements over a €5 billion ($5.4 billion) military assistance fund designed to reimburse member states for sourcing new weapon supplies to Kyiv.

The amount needed for the Czech deal is $1.5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions. Officials in Prague said they can’t specify the details of the financing or the origin of the ammunition.

