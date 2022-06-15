(Bloomberg) -- The European Union needs to help Ukraine deter Russian aggression, rebuild its economy and show support on its path to membership, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said as his country readies to take over the bloc’s rotating presidency.

Priorities for the six-month role, starting in July, will be heavily influenced by the Russian war in Ukraine, which has also exposed weaknesses in Europe’s defense architecture, Fiala said in Prague on Wednesday.

His government wants to focus on five main areas: the refugee crisis and post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, energy security, reinforcing European defense mechanisms, boosting economic resilience and strengthening democratic institutions.

“Russian aggression is destroying a country whose only fault is that it wants to freely choose where it belongs,” he said. “That’s why we must show maximum effort and focus on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, and help Ukraine on its path to the European Union.”

The Czechs also want to promote their energy agenda which includes securing broader support for nuclear power as part of efforts to cut reliance on Russia. Building atomic sources has long been a top priority for the country that has limited options for renewable wind and solar energy.

The 27-member bloc must build mechanisms that will guarantee security in areas like food and medical supplies and reserves of strategic commodities.

“The world will not be the same after the Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Fiala said. “Our unique historical experience with Russian occupation has taught us that we can stand up to tough moments, that we can help each other and that we can stand up for what is right.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.