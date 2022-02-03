(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Czech Republic is poised to make a last, unusually large increase in interest rates before slowing one of Europe’s most aggressive campaigns to fight inflation.

The central bank will probably lift the benchmark to 4.5% from 3.75% on Thursday, according a majority of economists in a Bloomberg survey. Such move would bring cumulative rate hikes to 4.25 percentage points since June. Four out of 18 analysts in the survey see a half-point increase, and one expects a full percentage point.

The Czechs, along with Hungary, were the European Union’s first central banks to start hiking rates last year. Other countries in the region, including Poland and Romania, have been tightening monetary policy at a slower pace.

The central bank in Prague expects price growth to accelerate to about 10% in the first months of 2022, the fastest pace in two decades. While part of the increase is due to supply problems and rising energy costs, policy makers also need to rein in pressure from a shortage of workers and a booming real-estate market.

Several central bankers have said the benchmark rates may ultimately approach around 5%, and the main question is how many steps the board will take to get there.

“The central bank has shown at previous meetings that it can surprise in the upward direction, and Thursday’s session doesn’t have to be an exception,” said Jana Steckerova, an analyst at Komercni Banka AS.

The biggest rate increases since the country began targeting inflation in 1998 are designed to tackle domestic price drivers. With the lowest jobless rate in the EU, a key goal is to make sure workers and businesses don’t perceive currently elevated inflation as a long-term phenomenon during wage negotiations.

The bank will also unveil a fresh staff forecast on Thursday, which will probably outline faster price growth for this year and show a return toward the 2% inflation target in around mid-2023, Deputy Governor Tomas Nidetzky said last week.

The fast pace of monetary tightening is meant to curb inflation quickly and send a signal that the economy should be exposed to high borrowing costs for as short a time as possible, according to Nidetzky.

If inflation moves on to a clear downward path, as the central bank forecasts, it could enable monetary easing as early as toward the end of this year, he said.

