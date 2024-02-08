(Bloomberg) -- The Czech central bank is set to lower borrowing costs Thursday in response to slowing inflation and anemic economic growth — the only question is by how much.

After December’s first cut to the benchmark interest rate in over three years to 6.75%, 14 analysts in a Bloomberg survey predict another 25 basis-point move today, while 10 expect a reduction twice that size, a scenario that’s also in line with money-market bets.

The Czech National Bank’s board will weigh about two years of economic stagnation against lingering price pressures as the European Union member state of 11 million recovers from its worst inflation crisis in three decades. The $300 billion economy narrowly avoided a return to recession in the fourth quarter, while January inflation is forecast at close to 3%, compared with a peak of 18% in the fall of 2022.

“The data speak in favor of a steeper cut,” said David Navratil, chief economist at Erste Group Bank AG’s Czech unit. “However, some more cautious bank board members will want to wait for January inflation that will be published only next week.”

That’s why a quarter-point cut appears more likely now, but an inflation reading below 3% would open the way for a bigger move in March, he said.

The central bank will announce the decision at 2:30 p.m. in Prague, followed by a news conference at 3:45 p.m., where it will also present the highlights of new quarterly forecasts.

Investors increased wagers on a 50 basis-point reduction after board member Tomas Holub and Vice Governor Jan Frait, who were the first of the seven policymakers to seek easing last year, signaled they’re willing to back such a step. Some other central bankers sounded more careful.

Vice Governor Eva Zamrazilova has said that the board may consider accelerating monetary easing if inflation declines toward the 2% target faster than the central bank expects.

A depreciating currency may be a factor supporting smaller rate cuts for now. The koruna is trading close to the weakest levels in two years, trailing central bank’s forecast and easing monetary conditions for exporters.

Still, the outcome of the February meeting will likely be a “close call,” according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists.

“One can make a strong tactical case for cutting by only 25 basis points,” they said in a report. “On balance, however, we think the board will opt for a 50 basis-point move.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.