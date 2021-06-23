(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Czech Republic will probably follow regional neighbor Hungary by starting a campaign to lift borrowing costs to eliminate the risk of inflation spiraling out of control.

The central bank is set to raise its main interest rate rate by a quarter-point to 0.5% on Wednesday, according to the majority of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. It would be the country’s first increase since before the pandemic. The meeting comes one day after policy makers in Budapest increased their benchmark for the first time in a decade to curb the EU’s fastest price growth.

The two nations are taking a hawkish stance in the debate over whether the global spike in consumer prices is temporary or requires an immediate response.

Policy makers in Prague, who cut rates more than anywhere else in the EU at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, have said that the supply chain problems and higher commodity costs may fade. But with Czech price growth currently near the top of their 1%-3% tolerance range, they want to prevent global factors from boosting inflation expectations and fueling demand pressure at home.

Two members of the seven-strong policy board said last week that they favor raising rates in June. Two others indicated that an early hike is warranted to bring inflation toward the 2% goal within their 12-to-18 month target horizon.

The central bank may want to send a signal that it’s prepared to support rate setters’ current hawkish rhetoric with real action, according to Societe Generale SA economists Martin Gurtler in Prague and Anatoli Annenkov in London.

“With the labor market now almost as tight as it was prior to the pandemic and likely to remain so, wage growth looks set to accelerate,” they said in a report. “This, together with a gradual spending of excess savings built up during the pandemic, should support consumer demand and likely put greater pressure on prices.”

