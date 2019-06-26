(Bloomberg) -- The Czech central bank will take a step back from Europe’s most aggressive campaign of interest-rate increases as global risks to the export-oriented economy overshadow domestic price pressures.

After raising borrowing costs last month for the eighth time in two years, the Czech National Bank signaled about a year of stable monetary policy and said the next move could be up or down. While inflation unexpectedly accelerated in May toward the top of the 1%-3% tolerance band, Governor Jiri Rusnok said two weeks ago that the jump was driven mainly by volatile food prices and that there was no reason to react.

The more cautious approach reflects the shifting mood across the world as concerns about the global economy prompt major central banks to reassess their plans. The European Central Bank has delayed its exit from euro-area stimulus, while the U.S. Federal Reserve stepped back from raising rates further. Investors are now betting on a cut there.

“Czech economic performance keeps outshining developments in western countries, thanks mainly to strong domestic demand,” said Petr Dufek, an analyst at CSOB AS in Prague. “But even that positive trend could be reversed by a protracted period of uncertainty. All the more reason for the central bank to tread carefully.”

The most hawkish central bank in Europe has switched to a wait-and-see mode as it’s trying to weigh the impact of an economic slowdown abroad alongside risks including trade wars and Brexit. While a weaker-than-expected koruna and rapid wage growth have fanned inflation, some policy makers say this may serve as a cushion as foreign demand for Czech goods wanes and the labor market shows signs of cooling.

All 19 economists polled by Bloomberg say the benchmark rate will stay at 2% on Wednesday. In a separate survey, most analysts predict no policy change for the rest of the year, though two project another quarter-point increase.

Some policy makers see domestic inflationary pressures as strong enough to warrant even higher borrowing costs. While Rusnok stuck by the outlook for no more policy changes in the coming months, he signaled he’d also prefer tighter conditions if the global backdrop allowed it.

“It would be ideal if this were only a pause because we still aren’t at levels that we consider to be neutral interest rates,” Rusnok said on June 11.

