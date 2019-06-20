(Bloomberg) -- As its emerging-market peers flock back to the foreign debt markets, the Czech Republic has a plan to significantly curb its Eurobond sales after successfully testing an alternative route to global investors.

The government is trying to avoid the cost and procedure of hiring arrangers, organizing roadshows, and compiling lengthy prospectuses as it prepares to refinance 5.75 billion euros ($6.5 billion) of international debt by 2022. Instead, it wants to sell most foreign-currency bonds through routine, domestic auctions that are nimbler and less bureaucratic, according to Petr Pavelek, head of the Finance Ministry’s debt-management department.

Upcoming Czech Eurobond maturities:

“We believe that Eurobond issuance is unnecessarily complicated,” he said in an interview in Prague. “We would like to refinance the upcoming maturities in a more diverse and modern way, and under Czech law.”

Pavelek’s comments underscore the rising self-confidence of the ex-communist nation that joined the European Union in 2004 and has since become one of its most stable economies, with a low debt burden and close business ties to Germany. The government hasn’t tapped the Eurobond market since 2012 because domestic banks flush with cash as well as foreigners’ demand for koruna-denominated notes have kept local-currency funding cheap.

Warped Curve

While the country now pays more to borrow in the koruna than in euros, the local 10-year yield is lower than the inflation rate as well as the returns on central bank deposits and other money-market instruments. That anomaly is helping the ministry refinance a record amount of mostly shorter-term bonds maturing in 2018 and 2019 with securities due in up to 38 years.

Read more about how the warped Czech yield curve affects investors

Pavelek expects the average maturity on the local-currency sovereign debt will rise to at least six years in 2019 from 5.4 years at the end of 2018 and five years at the end of 2017, the lowest level in more than a decade.

“The de-facto inverted yield curve is very positive for us,” he said. “We’re in a very comfortable situation where we’re paying a negative real yield on 10-year and even longer notes.”

‘Technical Hurdles’

Four months ago, the Finance Ministry began offering euro-denominated bonds in domestic auctions alongside local-currency debt to gauge demand for the new type of securities. To date, it has issued 735 million euros of the notes due in August 2021, including 200 million euros this Wednesday. In that latest sale, investors ordered more than twice the amount and the average accepted yield fell to minus 0.31% from minus 0.12% at the last reopening in April.

The ministry is taking steps to open the nascent market for Czech euro-denominated debt to even more global investors, according to Pavelek. It’s negotiating with the Czech securities depository and its peers in the euro area, as well as with settlement providers such as Euroclear and Clearstream, to make the securities easier to trade abroad and eligible as collateral for transactions with the European Central Bank.

“We’re not saying we want to fully eliminate Eurobond issuance, but we would certainly want to cover at least 50% of the upcoming repayments in this way,” said Pavelek. “If the demand lasts and we manage to remove the current technical hurdles, we would like to use this new framework to sell bonds longer than three years.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Krystof Chamonikolas in Prague at kchamonikola@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Blaise Robinson at brobinson58@bloomberg.net, Alex Nicholson, Robert Brand

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.