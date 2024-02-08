(Bloomberg) -- The Czech central bank ramped up monetary easing as slowing inflation allowed officials to focus more on faltering economic growth.

Policymakers in Prague lowered the main interest rate by half a percentage point to 6.25% on Thursday, with one voting for an even bigger cut. That triggered the biggest koruna selloff in six months, after most analysts expected a repeat of December’s quarter-point reduction that kicked off the easing cycle.

Lower borrowing costs are designed to help the $300 billion economy, which narrowly avoided a recession in the fourth quarter. Private spending remains weak and January inflation is forecast to drop close to 3%, compared with a peak of 18% in the fall of 2022.

“We are certain that we’ll significantly curb inflation this year,” Governor Ales Michl told reporters after the meeting.

The bank’s new staff forecast sees the key rate falling rapidly to below 3% at the end of the year, though Michl said policymakers would still act “with caution” and probably ease conditions at a slower pace given lingering price risks.

The Czech economy is the only one in the European Union that hasn’t yet returned to output levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic. Although household consumption is forecast to gather pace this year, the main export-oriented industries face an uncertain outlook given the persistent weakness in Germany, the Czech Republic’s main trading partner.

“The central bank is probably not worried about inflation in the coming months and is instead placing more emphasis on the development of the real economy,” said Jiri Polansky, an analyst at Erste Group Bank AG.

Most economists, including Polansky, predicted a smaller rate cut this week because inflation data for January have yet to be published, while a protracted depreciation of the koruna had eased monetary conditions for exporters. Still, money-market investors were positioned for a 50 basis-point reduction after board member Tomas Holub and Vice Governor Jan Frait signaled they were willing to back such a step.

In the end six out of the seven board members backed the 50 basis-point cut, with one seeking a 75 basis-point reduction.

‘Dovish Surprise’

Michl said on Thursday that while in general he preferred a strong currency, its current weakness played no major role in today’s decision.

After his comments, the koruna tumbled 1.1% to 25.23 per euro, the second-worst performance on Thursday among all currencies worldwide.

“This is a very dovish message to send to the markets,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. in New York. “Why deliver a dovish surprise if risks are broadly inflationary?”

