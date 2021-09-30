(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Czech Republic raised interest rates by the most in nearly a quarter century, confronting surging inflation with a bigger-than-expected hike to become the European Union’s leader in monetary tightening.

The central bank lifted the benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 1.5% on Thursday, exceeding expectations for a half-point increase by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The move followed a surge in consumer price growth to the fastest in 13 years in August, which prompted several policy makers to signal a quicker pace of rate hikes.

Governor Jiri Rusnok will comment on the decision at a news conference scheduled for 3:45 p.m. in Prague.

While the global surge in the cost of energy and materials could be transitory, Czech inflation has run above the target for almost three years, as a shortage of workers drives up salaries and consumption.

Rate setters have signaled they want to prevent the current elevated price growth from becoming entrenched in the economy for longer-term through increasing wage demands.

