(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic raised borrowing costs more than expected, accelerating the European Union’s most aggressive campaign of rate hikes as fears of runaway inflation overshadow a looming economic slowdown. The koruna jumped.

The central bank lifted its key rate by 125 basis points to 2.75% on Thursday, the fourth hike in as many meetings. The move -- the biggest in nearly a quarter century -- brrought the benchmark to above its pre-pandemic level, exceeding all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey and market bets for a full percentage-point rise.

The Czech central bank was among the first to challenge the notion of transitory inflation by launching rate increases five months ago. They’re moving to tame price growth -- which unexpectedly shot to at 13-year high of 4.9% in September -- even as global supply bottlenecks, surging Covid cases and a worker shortage threaten to derail economic growth.

The koruna jumped 0.4% to 25.41 against the euro after the announcement. The Czech decision follows a bigger-than-expected increase in borrowing costs by neighboring Poland on Wednesday.

“The hawkish surprises continue in emerging markets,” said Win Thin, the New York-based head of emerging-markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok will comment on the decision and unveil the highlights of the central bank’s fresh quarterly forecasts at a news conference scheduled for 3:45 p.m. in Prague.

With a global shortage of chips paralyzing the Czech Republic’s backbone car industry, the monetary authority is expected to cut projections for this year’s economic growth.

But fears of inflation getting out of control have become a top theme in the country of 10.7 million people, contributing to Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s election defeat last month and driving a home-buying frenzy.

