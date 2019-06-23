(Bloomberg) -- Czechs took to the streets on Sunday in the biggest protests since the fall of communism, demanding the resignation of billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis over allegations of conflict of interests and a criminal fraud case involving European Union funds.

Tens of thousands people gathered to rally against the minority government in Letna, a park in the capital, Prague, that was the scene of the largest rallies that toppled communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia 30 years ago. Babis has denounced the accusations as an attempt by his opponents to derail his political career.

Protesters, many of whom traveled from far-flung reaches of the European Union country, waved EU and Czech flags and banners saying “Resign”. Student activists who are organizing the protests say the premier is unfit to stay in the office because of the mounting scandals.

Babis is facing potential criminal charges over allegations that a company he once owned illegally obtained about $2 million worth of EU aid last decade. Also, a preliminary report from the European Commission found Babis in conflict of interest because, despite having put his agriculture, media and chemical business empire in trusts, he has influence over EU funds they may receive.

Babis already said that the country will dispute the preliminary audit results since he met the legal obligations by placing his company in trusts before taking office. He has repeatedly rejected the idea of any misconduct in obtaining the EU money.

The prime minister is also facing an opposition-led no-confidence vote in parliament in the coming days. The parties do not have enough votes to oust the government.

