Nov 25, 2021
Czechs Tighten Curbs Over Covid Surge But Stop Short of Lockdown
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The outgoing Czech government tightened social-distancing measures to stem a record spike in Covid-19 infections but refrained from declaring a hard lockdown imposed in neighboring Austria and Slovakia.
The cabinet ordered restaurants, clubs and bars to close at 10 p.m. and imposed limits for attendance at public events, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Thursday. As some hospitals are already overrun with patients, Vojtech expects new coronavirus cases to continue rising and sees the current wave culminating at around Christmas.
With the vaccination rate of around 60% below levels in western Europe, the Czechs have already barred those refusing inoculation from public events and services. The tighter rules contradict plans of the next cabinet, which is expected to take power in about two weeks and opposes harsh restrictions.
