(Bloomberg) -- The Czech government said it was expelling 18 employees of the Russian embassy over the country’s suspected involvement in a 2014 explosion of a munitions storage facility that killed two people.

Czech authorities believe that Russia’s GRU intelligence service was involved in the blast in the town of Vrbetice, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said in a briefing on Saturday. Acting Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said the 18 embassy staff, who were identified as spies, must leave the Czech Republic within 48 hours.

“I’m very saddened that the Czech-Russian relations are going to suffer such a significant damage, but the Czech Republic must respond,” Hamacek said. He likened the attack to the 2018 poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England.

The Czech Republic is a member of the EU and NATO.

