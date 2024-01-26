(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic took a step toward tightening gun controls a month after the worst mass shooting in the central European nation’s history triggered public pressure to overhaul laws regulating weapon ownership.

Parliament approved legislative amendments following the Dec. 21 rampage of a 24-year-old student, who killed 14 people and himself at Prague’s Charles University. While they were proposed before the shooting, lawmakers said the new rules may help prevent similar incidents in the future.

“The tragedy that happened at the faculty of arts put this law in a completely different light,” Petr Letocha, a member of the parliamentary security committee who supervised the proposal in the assembly, said before the vote on Friday.

Multiple killings are rare in the country of 11 million, which limits access to firearms by requiring people to pass tests to obtain a permit. Still, the number of guns owned by civilians has been rising in the past few years to about a million in 2022, according to the latest police data. The shooter from December legally owned eight weapons and didn’t have a criminal record.

The amendments shorten the period for mandatory medical checks of permit holders to five years from the current 10. It will also give doctors access to a gun database and require them to inform the police of any medical issues that would make their patients ineligible to posses weapons.

The new legislation will become effective from 2026 as institutions need time to create a new digital gun registry. Several lawmakers said they’ll ask the upper chamber, the Senate, to change the bill to make it effective from the start of next year.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said the changes fulfill the requirements and demands raised by the public.

“It tightens areas where it was needed, it broadens controls, shortens some periods and boosts the rights of police to seize weapons,” he told lawmakers. “It contains preventive aspects and may have a positive effect on public atmosphere.”

