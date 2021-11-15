49m ago
Czechs Weigh Austria-Style Lockdown for Unvaccinated
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Czech government is considering several options of stricter rules for people who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19, ranging from harsh steps to only a mild tightening of measures, according to outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
One of the alternatives is a similar regime to the one imposed in neighboring Austria, which limits the movement and activities of those who have refused inoculation, Babis told a televised news conference after a government meeting on Monday. Some cabinet members are advocating softer steps, such as no longer accepting antigen tests for sporting and cultural events or restaurant visits.
The government will meet again on Thursday to debate new measures as it tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As in many countries in Europe, new cases and hospitalizations are rising again in the Czech Republic, which suffered one of the deadliest outbreaks in the world this spring.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
1:58
Musk taunts Sanders, suggests he'll sell more Tesla stock
-
Looking to move while working remotely? Here's the cheapest Canadian city
-
Walton family cuts EM stock exposure, adds to short-term bond ETFs
-
2:03
Pfizer shot generated the most antibodies in a comparative study
-
Big Short's Michael Burry calls out the SEC and Fed over market risks
-
6:48
There will be jobs in the electric vehicle economy