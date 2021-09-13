Top Stories
19h ago
Cineplex and Cineworld to begin legal battle over scrapped deal1:51
Cineplex and Cineworld to begin legal battle over scrapped deal
In what's expected to be a test case for pandemic-era litigation, Cineplex Inc. is headed to court Monday in a bid to recoup cash from a U.K. theatre giant that had planned to purchase the Canadian cinema chain before COVID-19 struck.
-
19h ago5:35
Stocks mark time before CPI; oil hits 6-week high
U.S. stocks swung between gains and losses, while energy companies were mostly positive as crude oil extended a rally to a six-week high. Bonds yields declined and the dollar was little changed versus its major peers.
-
2h ago6:28
3M doubles its estimated drop in car output on chip shortage
3M Co. expects the semiconductor shortage that has idled auto factories worldwide will last into 2022 and the company has doubled its previous estimate for the decline in new-vehicle production in this year’s second half.
-
5h ago2:20
Crescent Point Energy raising dividend to three cents per share
Crescent Point Energy Corp. is raising its quarterly dividend after what it says has been significant progress in improving its balance sheet strength and sustainability.
-
Sep 10
Aurora Cannabis, former execs accused of 'sham' sales to inflate earnings, lawsuit alleges6:37
Aurora Cannabis, former execs accused of 'sham' sales to inflate earnings, lawsuit alleges
Aurora Cannabis and several former and current executives allegedly inflated one of its quarterly earnings results in 2019 through a fraudulent scheme that involved selling $21.7 million worth of cannabis back to itself through a company it had significant influence over, according to a lawsuit filed in a U.S. federal court.
-
Scientists are toilet-training baby cows to cut emissions
-
6:11
Comic book giants Marvel, DC warn artists against selling NFTs
-
Match Group appoints Renate Nyborg Tinder's first female CEO
-
8:42
Amazon takes swipe at Musk as satellite feud escalates
-
7:29
Macklowe divorce art trove seen selling for more than $600M
-
9:49
Young U.K. staff have forgotten how to do work chat
-
5h ago5:58
The Daily Chase: KCS to accept CP Rail offer; Cineplex vs. Cineworld court battle begins
Canadian Pacific Railway is one step closer to prevailing in the takeover battle to build a continental rail network after Kansas City Southern announced yesterday that CP's cash and stock offer is a superior proposal to its existing friendly deal with Canadian National.
-
18h ago7:36
Oil touches six-week high with U.S. supply still hit by weather
Oil rose to hits highest level in just under six weeks as investors tracked the slow restoration of supplies in the Gulf of Mexico and the outlook for demand and inventories over the fourth quarter.
-
Sep 10
Opinion: Bank of Canada sending retirement savers to the wolves4:55
Opinion: Bank of Canada sending retirement savers to the wolves
It’s up another rung on the risk ladder for retirement investors who need growth to get their portfolios to those sunset-sailboat retirements in the brochures.
-
Dec 23, 2019
Sep 10
How a foreign homebuyer ban in Canada could backfire
How a foreign homebuyer ban in Canada could backfire
Not only could Snowbirds and other Canadians who own property abroad face retaliatory policies, experts say, but the policy would also fail to improve housing affordability for Canadians at home.
-
7h ago7:23
Uber loses battle over drivers’ rights in the Netherlands
Uber Technologies Inc. lost another suit over its drivers’ working rights after an Amsterdam court ruled workers who ferry passengers using the Uber app in the Netherlands are covered by a local collective labor law.
-
Sep 94:55
Bank of Canada vows to hike rates before reducing bond holdings
The Bank of Canada released guidance for the first time on how it plans to eventually reduce monetary stimulus, saying it will first raise interest rates before curbing its holdings of government bonds.
-
Sep 9
Businesses seeing strong demand, pricing power: BMO CEO6:18
Businesses seeing strong demand, pricing power: BMO CEO
BMO CEO Darryl White said the lender’s business clients in both the U.S. and Canada are seeing demand pick up, but are still struggling with rising costs and supply constraints.
-
Sep 107:42
TC Energy clear to keep insurers secret from pipeline activists
TC Energy Corp. is the latest Canadian pipeline company allowed to keep its insurers confidential as activist groups push firms to drop business with the fossil fuels industry.
-
12h ago2:27
Aluminum hits US$3,000 for first time in 13 years on supply snarl
Aluminum reached US$3,000 a ton in London for the first time in 13 years amid expectations that supply disruptions are here to stay, while demand keeps rising.
-
Sep 8
Vancouver firm Nexii reaches 'unicorn' status in under 3 years7:42
Vancouver firm Nexii reaches 'unicorn' status in under 3 years
It’s not the first ever unicorn, but it could be the quickest and might just be the greenest.
-
Sep 106:37
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Aurora faces lawsuit, early August data shows market remains fragmented
Aurora faces a lawsuit alleging current and former executives inflated one of its quarterly earnings results in 2019, McMaster researchers show some chronic pain may be relieved from medical pot and Valens inks global supply deal
-
Sep 105:17
U.S. Fed seen on track for 2021 taper start even as COVID-19 swirls
The U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely announce a start-date to scaling back asset purchases at its meeting this month, but is still on track to begin in 2021.
-
Sep 9
Big tree on your property? Best to check your insurance coverage before it comes down
Big tree on your property? Best to check your insurance coverage before it comes down
While most homeowners love the idea of a grand old tree on their property, it can be costly in the event that one comes down.
-
Sep 9
LinkedIn to help job seekers who never want to go back to office11:28
LinkedIn to help job seekers who never want to go back to office
Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn professional-networking site will make it easier for job seekers to find remote and hybrid roles.
-
Sep 107:56
The Week Ahead: Oracle earnings, inflation and factory sales data
A look at the company earnings, economic data and events investors will be watching for this week.
-
Sep 101:07
Cathie Wood's Ark ETFs sell US$139M worth of Tesla stock
Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds have sold some of their Tesla Inc. shares in the past two days, taking advantage of the recent rally as the stock climbs for the third week in a row.
-
Sep 108:28
Roots posts $1.2M loss in Q2 despite rising sales
Roots Corp. reported a second-quarter loss of $1.2 million compared with a loss of $1.8 million in the same quarter last year as its sales edged higher.
-
Sep 105:52
Robust job gain brings Canada closer to pre-pandemic levels
Canada’s labor market continued to heal with a stronger-than-expected employment gain in August as businesses ramped up hiring to meet pent-up demand for services after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
-
Sep 97:14
'A sense of relief': East Coast celebrates return to offshore oil development
Excitement is returning to offshore oil development in Canada’s East Coast. This after two announcements surrounding projects off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.