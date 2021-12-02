Top Stories
Tax-loss selling now could bring further tax savings in 2022
One-in-four Canadians overspent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Poll
Survey shows most Canadians don’t plan on changing jobs in near future
Food prices climb closer to record, boosting inflation angst
Billionaire Weston family agrees sale of Selfridges to Thai Central Group
Half of Christmas shoppers finding items out of stock this year: Poll
Dec 3
'You need to pay them well': Ontario Labour Minister on Tim Hortons 'hiring crisis'
'You need to pay them well': Ontario Labour Minister on Tim Hortons 'hiring crisis'
The link between labour shortages and stagnant or uneven wages being paid by some businesses is “apparent” to Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton. And he says that point was made clearer to him this week by a BNN investigative report about Tim Hortons.
Dec 38:05
Canadian real estate stocks slide in worst streak since January
A corner of Canada’s red-hot property sector is in a funk: shares of real estate firms are in their longest losing streak since January.
Nov 24
5 financing challenges keeping business owners up at night
Every business owner knows that cash – or at least the almighty dollar – is king. Without funds you can’t pay staff, expand to other locations, launch new products and more. At the same time, if you misallocate your resources you’ll have trouble generating a competitive return.
Presented by:
Dec 34:44
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Ontario auditor general report takeaways; Sales decline seen for November
Six key cannabis takeaways from the Ontario auditor general report, Constellation Brands' CEO steps down from Canopy's board and New Brunswick introduces bill to further privatize pot shops
Dec 2
TD raising dividend, plans to buy back up to 50 million shares6:19
TD raising dividend, plans to buy back up to 50 million shares
TD Bank Group kept pace with its peers in dishing out rewards to its shareholders on Thursday.
Dec 36:19
Bank bonuses in Canada rise 18% on boom-time battle for talent
Canada’s biggest banks shelled out 18 per cent more for bonuses, unleashing the biggest increase in data going back nine years as the firms battled for talent to take advantage of a boom time in capital markets.
Dec 38:44
CN looks to reopen tracks in southern B.C. this weekend after second network shutdown
CN Rail says it aims to reopen its network in southern British Columbia this weekend after another bout of rain and wind prompted a second shutdown.
Dec 35:51
From Tesla to Nvidia, Wall Street’s favorites keep tumbling
The highest-flying of Wall Street’s stock-market darlings are now taking a major beating.
Dec 2
Home price gains will 'slow sharply' in 2022: Capital Economics12:48
Home price gains will 'slow sharply' in 2022: Capital Economics
"The question is whether the housing market can withstand a return to pre-pandemic mortgage rates, even though prices have surged by 33% in the interim?”
-
Dec 23, 2019
Nov 30
Tim Hortons facing 'hiring crisis,' interviews, leaked emails show3:41
Tim Hortons facing 'hiring crisis,' interviews, leaked emails show
General managers at several Tim Hortons in Ontario have been discussing a “hiring crisis” for weeks, according to 27 different threads of obtained and verified emails.
Dec 26:19
CIBC hikes dividend, plans buyback despite Q4 profit miss
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce joined its peers on Thursday in rewarding shareholders for their patience.
Dec 3
Loblaw Financial wins Supreme Court case over tax treatment of Barbados subsidiary
The Supreme Court of Canada has sided with Loblaw Financial Holdings in a dispute over the tax treatment of a subsidiary the company ran in Barbados.
Nov 29
Increasing bad weather events a 'structural tailwind' for insurers: Fund manager5:42
Increasing bad weather events a 'structural tailwind' for insurers: Fund manager
As the world experiences a rising number of extreme weather events, one Bay Street portfolio manager said it will likely present a longer term tailwind for property and casualty insurance companies rather than a disadvantage.
Dec 36:28
Lagarde says 2022 hike unlikely but will act if needed
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said an increase in interest rates is unlikely next year, but she won’t hesitate to take action to combat elevated inflation as soon as it becomes necessary.
Dec 23:03
Didi soars on U.S. delisting, Hong Kong share sale plan
Didi Global Inc. shares jumped more than 14 per cent after the company said it began preparations to withdraw from U.S. stock exchanges, a stunning reversal as it yields to demands from Chinese regulators that had opposed its American listing.
Nov 29
Air travel may hit pre-pandemic levels in 2022: WestJet Interim CEO6:17
Air travel may hit pre-pandemic levels in 2022: WestJet Interim CEO
Canadian airline travel is slowly recovering to pre-pandemic levels, although passengers may see higher fares as fuel prices reach new highs, according to the interim head of WestJet.
Dec 38:48
Depatie joins RCI exec ranks after being eyed by Edward Rogers
Rogers is appointing former Quebecor exec Robert Dépatie as the new president and COO of its Home and Business unit, weeks after a high-profile legal fight within the company's board over who was in charge of the telecom giant.
Dec 315:41
The Daily Chase: Canadian jobs growth crushes estimates; BMO makes it six-for-six
Canada's employers trounced hiring expectations last month. Almost 154,000 jobs were created in november. That's four-times what economists expected.
Nov 25
'It's like Gamestop': Mortgage expert on risk of housing correction7:37
'It's like Gamestop': Mortgage expert on risk of housing correction
Prices in red-hot Canadian housing markets could be at risk of a "significant" correction amid extreme valuation and policy uncertainty heading into the new year, according to one of the country's best known mortgage experts.
Nov 25
CIBC sweetens Costco Mastercard cash back for launch3:45
CIBC sweetens Costco Mastercard cash back for launch
Almost three months after striking a deal to become Costco’s exclusive credit card partner in this country, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has unveiled details about what cardholders can expect when the plastic arrives in their mailbox next year – including at least twice as much cash back.
Dec 35:51
Megacap tech knocked down amid wild stock swings
In a week marked by vertiginous swings in financial markets, a sharp selloff in huge technology companies dragged down stocks on Friday.
Nov 306:39
Scotia hikes dividend, plans 24M share buyback amid profit beat
Bank of Nova Scotia announced a pair of moves on Tuesday to reward its shareholders after the country's banking regulator lifted its pandemic-era ban on dividend hikes and share buybacks.
Dec 36:39
Oil posts longest run of weekly losses since 2018 amid Omicron
Oil slid for a sixth straight week, marking the longest stretch of weekly declines since 2018, as the omicron variant jolts markets and OPEC+ continues to hike supply.
Dec 29:06
Federal Liberals to deliver budget update on Dec. 14
The federal government will release a fiscal update on Dec. 14 that should reveal a better-than-expected picture of Canada’s finances.
Dec 26:04
U.S. to tighten requirements for all inbound foreign air passengers
By early next week, Canadians and all other foreign visitors who travel to the United States by air will need to get a COVID-19 test no later than the day before their departure.