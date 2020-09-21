(Bloomberg) -- The Manhattan district attorney told an appeals court that a lower-court judge was right in throwing out President Donald Trump’s latest challenge to a grand jury subpoena for his tax filings and other financial documents.

D.A. Cyrus Vance urged the New York-based court on Monday to reject the president’s “recycled” objections to the subpoena, which Trump claims is too broad and was issued in bad faith. The case is again before the appeals court after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump’s claim to absolute immunity from a state criminal investigation.

