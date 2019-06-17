(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden drew a former Republican senator and an ex-Trump cabinet official to a New York fundraiser on Monday, as he tries to make the case that he’s the Democrat who would have the widest appeal in the general election. Al D’Amato, who represented New York in the U.S. Senate from 1981 to 1999, was at the $2,800-a-head event at the Upper East Side penthouse of short seller Jim Chanos, as was former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, who served as an undersecretary before being President Donald Trump’s first choice to lead the agency.

Supermarket billionaire John Catsimatidis, who came in second for the 2013 Republican nomination for New York mayor, was also at the fundraiser, the first of four the Biden campaign will hold in New York this week.

“You guys are great, but Wall Street didn’t build America,” Biden told the donors. “You guys are incredibly important, but you didn’t build America. Ordinary, hard-working, middle class people given half a chance build America.”

Chanos said the event drew nearly 180 people, putting the campaign’s take for the evening at roughly $500,000.

New York Representative Carolyn Maloney, who endorsed Senator Kirsten Gillibrand for the Democratic nomination, also attended.

Also on hand were Robert Wolf, former head of UBS Group AG’s Americas Unit and founder of the strategy and investment firm 32 Advisors, along with Dennis Mehiel, chief executive of Four M Investments; Michael Kempner, who heads the public-relations firm MWWPR; Jay Snyder, a principal at HBJ Investments; and George Tsunis, the founder of Chartwell Hotels.

Real Estate Executives

There was also a contingent of real estate executives including Bruce Mosler, chairman of global brokerage at Cushman & Wakefield, who gave $12,500 to Trump Victory in August 2016 and $33,400 to the Hillary Victory Fund the following October. He was joined by Hal Fetner, CEO of Fetner Properties, and Kenneth Fisher, a co-managing partner at Fisher Brothers.

Presidential campaigns increase their fundraising pace ahead of the cutoff for quarterly filings so they can tout strong numbers in their quarterly disclosures. The next quarterly cutoff is the end of June.

D’Amato, whose Senate career overlapped with Biden’s, maxed out to Republican nominee Mitt Romney in the 2012 primaries and general election and to former Ohio Governor John Kasich during the 2016 GOP primaries. He didn’t make a contribution to Trump in 2016. He’s given to some New York Democrats, including the current holder of his old Senate seat, Chuck Schumer, and to Maloney.

Catsimatidis, who has known Trump for decades and attended a dinner for business leaders at Trump’s New Jersey golf club last summer, maxed out to the president’s campaign in 2016 but also did the same for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. He also gave $100,000 to Trump Victory and $83,400 to Hillary Victory Fund, which benefited state parties and the Democratic National Committee. Catsimatidis’ daughter Andrea is chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party.

A search showed no recent donations to any presidential campaigns from Shulkin, who was ousted by Trump last year.

