D-Box Technologies Inc. says it has launched a review of strategic alternatives.

The company, which makes movie theatre seats that move audience members with the action on the screen, says it has held talks in the last few months with a number of parties.

A strategic review by a company is often a prelude to a sale or other transaction.

D-Box says it has not set a timetable to complete the review process and no decisions have been made relating to strategic alternatives at this time.

It says there can be no assurance that the review will result in a transaction.

D-Box chair Denis Chamberland says the board of directors is committed to evaluating the strategic alternatives while supporting management as they work to strengthen company's leadership position in the theatrical market and grow its business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DBO)