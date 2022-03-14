(Bloomberg) -- Bringing the Washington Commanders football team to D.C. is a priority for the district, but not one big enough for its mayor to match the billion-dollar proposal Virginia has offered.

“At some point, I’m going to move on from it,” said Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in an interview with Bloomberg News on Monday.

Bowser said drawing the team to the city it’s named after is important but that the city wouldn’t be able to match a bid from Virginia, which has offered the Commanders $1 billion and a cut of sales tax revenue if it moves to the state. Maryland is also willing to offer hundreds of millions of dollars to woo the team to remain in Landover, according to the Washington Post.

“I can’t win the political fight it would take to do it all,” she said.

The Washington Commanders, previously known as the Redskins, currently play at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The team is contractually obligated to play at the site until 2027 but are seeking a new home.

The team had played for years in Washington’s Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium before moving to its current home in 1997. Bowser said that if the Commanders returned, the city would develop the grounds but wouldn’t hand over development rights of RFK Stadium. The team would have to finance the stadium on its own like the city’s soccer club, D.C. United. The city would also need to get approval from the federal government to extend its lease at the stadium site as some in Congress are calling for an end to tax subsidies for newly build stadiums.

When asked about Washington’s leverage, she said “location.” The three proposed Virginia locations are at least 27 miles away from the Capitol.

“Do you really want it to be in Loudoun?” Bowser said, referring to one of the proposed Virginia sites. “Not really. You want it to be on the axis of the Capitol of the United States.”

Re-election Campaign

Luring the Washington Commanders is among a number of challenges the mayor confronts as she seeks re-election for a third term with a Democratic mayoral primary in June.

Violent crime is up 20% so far this year compared with the same period of 2021, according to data from the city’s Metropolitan Police Department. Unemployment was 6.3% in January, compared to the U.S. average of 4% that month. Housing costs continue to skyrocket, homeless encampments have sprung up around the district and the city’s trains remain scant.

Although D.C. recently dropped its indoor mask and vaccine mandates, many employees continue to work from home instead of commute into the city’s central business district and Bowser said she’s planning on a new normal with 75% of pre-pandemic activity.

The mayor is extremely well-known in the heavily-Democratic city: Only 4% of registered voters didn’t know who she was in a Washington Post poll last month. While 58% of District residents approve of her job performance, that’s down from 67% in both 2019 and 2017. Still, City Council members Trayon White Sr. and Robert White Jr. are trailing the mayor in the polls.

“If you have two City Council members that are polling more than 30 points behind me, that puts me in a good position with 100 days to go and $3 million in the bank,” she said.

Nearly three in four residents supported her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the poll, but less than one third gave her positive ratings on handling issues facing the District like homelessness, affordable housing and crime.

“The crime issue I put as our number one issue, followed closely by homelessness,” Bowser said.

She also cautioned other Democratic leaders ahead of the 2022 midterms. “Take the issues around public safety and homelessness seriously because people feel scared and I haven’t felt this kind of level of fear,” she said. “I would pay a lot of attention to that.”

