Britain’s Property Hotspot Is a Bristol Suburb, Rightmove Says
An area of Bristol in South West England was the hottest property location in Britain this year, according to Rightmove.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
An area of Bristol in South West England was the hottest property location in Britain this year, according to Rightmove.
The operator of Washington, D.C.’s Union Station faces a foreclosure sale in January, according to a filing Wednesday by the trustee of the building’s $330 million mortgage.
Pandemic stimulus helped trigger speculative frenzies in everything from stocks to crypto and property across the world in 2021. China went the other way as Beijing officials took action to deflate bubbles.
Ontario’s Finance Minister said there was a lot to like in the federal government’s fiscal update on Tuesday, but the absence of any measures aimed at tackling Canada’s housing affordability crisis was a significant “missed opportunity.”
Singapore is introducing a new round of property curbs for both the private and public residential markets starting Thursday to calm a frenzy that’s sent home prices and sales surging in the past year.
1h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The operator of Washington, D.C.’s Union Station faces a foreclosure sale in January, according to a filing Wednesday by the trustee of the building’s $330 million mortgage.
The property, operated by New York-based Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp., stopped making payments in May 2020, after citing the impact of Covid-19 on its ability to pay. The property was valued at $1.24 billion according to a 2017 appraisal. Ben Ashkenazy, chief executive and chairman of the company, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment in a message left with his assistant.
Union Station serves Amtrak, commuter railroads, and the DC metro area’s subway system. It also has retail space, including a Walgreens.
Retail properties such as malls were struggling even before the pandemic, as shoppers increasingly turned to e-commerce. Their trouble has only increased since then. The delinquency rate for retail property mortgages bundled into bonds was 8.1% in November, compared with 1.9% for apartments and 1.8% for offices, according to Trepp.
Ashkenazy has a lease that expires in 2084. The U.S. government owns the site.
The foreclosure sale is scheduled for Jan. 6, according to information compiled by the mortgage’s trustee.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.