(Bloomberg) -- D.E. Shaw & Co. has built a sizable position in Exxon Mobil Corp. and is calling on the company to cut its spending to improve performance and maintain its dividend, according to people familiar with the matter.

The investor on Tuesday sent a letter to Exxon arguing that changes are needed because the oil major has consistently underperformed rival Chevron Corp., said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. D.E. Shaw believes Exxon is overspending, and that its current path is unsustainable and puts its dividend at risk, they said.

The firm believes Exxon’s failure to adapt has erased over $100 billion in shareholder value over the past five years, the people said. It has urged Exxon to cut its capital expenditures to a maintenance level of about $13 billion from a planned $23 billion this year, and to slash its operating expenses by as much as $5 billion, the people said. It could do so by lowering its head count, shrinking its real estate footprint and other measures, they added.

Shares in Exxon rose 2.6% in trading Wednesday in New York to $43.37 in New York at 12:02 p.m., giving the company a market value of $184 billion.

D.E. Shaw also wants Exxon to improve its environmental reputation and implement other changes, they said. The investor, which held a 0.06% stake in Exxon at the end of September, has significantly increased its stake since then, the people said, although the precise size of the position couldn’t immediately be learned.

Representatives for D.E. Shaw and Exxon declined to comment.

The move comes after first-time activist Engine No. 1 disclosed this week a $40 million stake in Exxon, and said it planned to nominate four directors to the board. The newly formed fund wants Exxon to diversify its business and align executive pay with shareholder interests, among other changes. Engine No. 1 also has the backing of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, the second-largest U.S. pension fund, which holds a 0.2% stake in Exxon, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

D.E. Shaw’s position is larger than the combined stake held by CalSTRS and Engine No. 1, and has been built up over the past few months, the people said.

Exxon has struggled this year amid a collapse in energy prices, with its shares sliding 37%. Unlike its biggest European peers, which have cut dividends and laid out targets to reduce carbon emissions, Exxon has stuck with its current payout to investors. The Texas-based company said last week it will cap capital expenditures at $25 billion annually through 2025, and will take a writedown of as much as $20 billion on North and South American natural gas assets.

“Exxon is in the early stages of the cost reduction story,” said Biraj Borkhataria, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “To the extent that DE Shaw can accelerate this process, I would say it’s positive and should be helpful to shareholders.”

It’s not surprising that someone is agitating at the company because it has been underperforming Chevron for a long time, he added.

D.E. Shaw has a history of agitating for changes at large companies, including Marathon Petroleum Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Lowe’s Cos., Bunge Ltd. and others.

(Updates with additional information throughout)

