(Bloomberg) -- D.E. Shaw has built a stake in Emerson Electric Co. and plans to push for a breakup of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based investment firm also may push for the company to consider taking on additional debt to fund a buyback of around $7 billion of its shares, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

A representative for D.E. Shaw declined to comment. A representative for Emerson Electric didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emerson Electric rose about 2% to $65.46 at 2:39 p.m. in New York trading, for a market value of about $40.3 billion.

