(Bloomberg) -- D.R. Horton Inc., which builds homes in 29 states, named Ben Carson, former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as an independent director.

The appointment, which expands the board to seven directors, was effective Tuesday, the Arlington, Texas-based homebuilder said in a statement Wednesday. Carson was also named a member of the nominating and governance, audit and compensation committees.

Executive recruiters have said some major corporations may be reluctant to bring on prominent officials from President Donald Trump’s administration after the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol. Political action committees representing dozens of companies, including Marriott International Inc., AT&T Inc., and Airbnb Inc., halted contributions to the 147 Republican politicians who refused to certify the presidential election results.

Carson served as HUD secretary under Trump from 2017 to 2021. He’s also a neurosurgeon and has received awards including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Spingarn Medal, the NAACP’s highest honor. He ran for president in 2016 and endorsed Trump after dropping out of the race.

D.R. Horton “will benefit greatly from Ben’s intellect, life experiences and leadership skills, including his recent experience as HUD secretary,” Chairman Donald R. Horton said in the statement. “Ben has been actively involved in programs directly related to U.S. housing, including homebuyer education and the need for affordable housing to improve the quality of life for families in America. We expect Ben to bring new perspectives that will enhance the effectiveness and composition of our board.”

