Dad Gets 5 Months Sentence in College Scam, Stiffest Term for Parent Yet

(Bloomberg) -- California vintner Agustin Huneeus, who pleaded guilty to paying $300,000 to fix his daughter’s SAT scores and get her into the University of Southern California as a bogus water polo recruit, was sentenced to five months in prison, Andrew Lelling, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, said.

Prosecutors had said Huneeus should be sentenced to 15 months. He’d asked for two months plus a fine of $95,000 and 350 hours of community service.

His sentence is the stiffest yet for a parent in the college-admissions scandal.

Huneeus, who with his family operated Huneeus Vinters LLC in Napa, California, had written to the court saying he “looked forward to my sentencing so I can start to put this behind me. I want to pay my dues and feel clean again.”

