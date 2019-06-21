Dad Who Paid $450,000 to Get His 2 Kids Into USC Pleads Guilty

(Bloomberg) -- A California father admitted in court Friday that he paid $450,000 in bribes and used phony athletic profiles to get his 5-foot-5-inch son into the University of Southern California as a 6-foot-1 basketball recruit and his daughter into the school by claiming she was a top-flight soccer player.

Toby MacFarlane, 56, of Del Mar, California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud before U.S. District Judge Nathan Gorton in Boston. He is the last of 14 parents to plead guilty in a college-admissions cheating scandal that the U.S. government unveiled in March.

