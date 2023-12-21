(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. plans to raise the amount it is willing to pay to buy Benefit One Inc., offering a roughly 6% premium to Thursday’s closing share price.

The deal is valued at about 285.7 billion yen ($2 billion) with a proposed tender offer of 2,123 yen per share, the nation’s largest listed life insurer said in a statement.

The announcement raises the stakes in a bidding war for Benefit One, which provides benefits programs to employees of major corporations in Japan.

Read More: Dai-Ichi Life Makes Rival Bid for Benefit One Against M3 (1)

Dai-ichi Life had previously said it planned to pay at least 1,800 yen-a-share when it made a surprise rival bid earlier this month to counter Japanese medical website operator M3 Inc., which had proposed 1,600 per share for Benefit One in a tender offer.

Dai-ichi Life has said its offer is conditional upon the endorsement of Benefit One and its parent Pasona Group Inc.

--With assistance from Takako Taniguchi.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.