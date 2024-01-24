(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co. extended its domestic production halt by about two weeks as the embattled carmaker tries to contain the fallout of a scandal that revealed most of its vehicles weren’t properly tested for collision safety.

Operations will remain suspended at three factories in Shiga, Osaka and Oita prefectures until Feb. 16, while plans to restart a plant in Kyoto are being considered, Daihatsu said Tuesday. It had previously said it expected the halt to last until the end of January.

The company is working to regain the trust of suppliers and customers as quickly as possible, a spokesperson said Wednesday shortly after the company recalled 322,740 vehicles, including the Daihatsu Cast and Toyota Pixis Joy.

The move follows an order from Japan’s transport ministry last week for Daihatsu to recall both models, while revoking certification for three other vehicles. The carmaker has also been instructed to put forward preventative measures by mid-February.

Daihatsu has been mired in controversy after an internal investigation in December found the company had manipulated collision safety test results dating as far back as 1989. Third-party investigators initially found 174 irregularities across 64 models, though a government raid of the company’s Osaka headquarters later unearthed an additional 14 issues.

Suspending operations will affect vehicles produced in Japan and overseas. It’s not just Toyota factories that are likely to be impacted, with possibly Mazda Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. potentially caught up given that Daihatsu supplies parts and manufacturing services to a range of automakers. Plants in Indonesia and Malaysia have already resumed operations.

