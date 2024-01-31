(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co. resumed the production of another two vehicles after revelations of widespread fraud triggered a series of recalls and disruptions to domestic manufacturing.

Daihatsu will partially resume production at its Kyoto plant on Feb. 12, though operations beyond Feb. 19 at two plants in Oita remain undecided, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Last week, the Toyota unit recalled 322,740 vehicles — including the Daihatsu Cast and Toyota Pixis Joy — after certification for both were revoked by the government.

Daihatsu has been scrambling to reboot production and regain customer trust ever since a scandal erupted in December, when an internal investigation revealed most of its vehicles weren’t properly tested for collision safety, with fraudulent results dating as far back as 1989.

The lightweight truck maker, which supplies vehicles to a number of major brands like Toyota, Subaru Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp., has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota since 2016.

Separately, Toyota announced Wednesday the recall of 806,000 vehicles globally, including the Yaris, Aqua and Sienta, due to issues in which a ball joint mounting corroded or cracked under specific environments.

