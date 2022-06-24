(Bloomberg) -- Meal delivery service Daily Harvest received about 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions due to its now recalled French Lentil + Leek Crumbles, according to a statement by the FDA. The FDA says it’s investigating the root cause.

Daily Harvest voluntarily recalled about 28,000 of the lentil meals on June 19 due to consumer reports of gastrointestinal illness and potential liver function issues. It received social media backlash for notifying consumers on Instagram via an aesthetically pleasing photo of the recalled product and a link in its bio.

Social media posts of the product have since been removed.

Daily Harvest said in a recent Instagram post that it has engaged microbiologists, toxin and pathogen experts and allergists from independent labs to look into the matter. All pathogen and toxicology results have come back negative so far, the post said.

