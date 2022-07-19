(Bloomberg) -- Meal-kit delivery service Daily Harvest said investigators have zeroed in on a single ingredient — tara flour — as the source of gastrointestinal issues that sickened hundreds of customers and led to a recall of its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles last month.

The tara flour emerged as the likely culprit after more than a month of investigation alongside the Food and Drug Administration, doctors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, microbiologists, toxicologists and three independent labs, Daily Harvest Chief Executive Officer Rachel Drori said in a letter to customers Tuesday. Work is still continuing with the flour producer and the FDA to determine what specifically made people sick, she said.“We have only used this ingredient in French Lentil + Leek Crumbles and we are no longer sourcing from this producer, who does not provide any ingredients for our 140+ other items,” Drori wrote. “This was the first and only time we’ve used tara flour, which has been available and used in the North American market as a plant-based source of protein prior to our use.”

The FDA said on June 24 it had received 470 complaints and that New York-based Daily Harvest was recalling 28,000 units of the crumbles. The FDA’s website lists 277 illness events and 96 hospitalizations.

Before focusing on tara flour, Drori said the teams explored possibilities ranging from processing issues to multiple pathogens or sources of infection, including hepatitis A, norovirus and listeria and salmonella, as well looking at major allergens such as egg, soy, milk and gluten. Testing ruled out pesticides or heavy metals that would have caused the illnesses, Drori wrote.

The flour is made from the seed of the tara tree, which grows in the highlands of Peru. Drori didn’t identify the specific producer of the flour by name in her letter.

