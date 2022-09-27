(Bloomberg) -- The Daily Mail & General Trust Plc said it will begin a review of its operations that will bring the news gathering in its print and online editions closer together to “free up resources.”

“The time has come to take the next step in the digital revolution by bringing our two superb news gathering operations – the Mail and MailOnline – much closer together to fully harness their formidable story-getting power,” Mail Newspapers Editor Ted Verity and MailOnline Editor Danny Groom said in a memo to employees, which was confirmed by the company.

“For years, we’ve had multiple journalists working for the Mail’s titles writing and processing rival versions of the same stories. Ending this will free up resources and talent,” they said.

The company declined to comment on whether this meant job cuts for editorial staff.

Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Harmsworth, better-known as Lord Rothermere, took DMGT private via his family trust earlier this year. Prior to the deal being finalized, the company had suggested that it could “review employee numbers” as part of a push to mitigate costs. Rothermere’s family founded the Daily Mail newspaper in 1896.

“There is no doubt that the war in Ukraine – and the ensuing energy and cost of living crisis – has brought serious headwinds for our business,” the memo said. “But we’re certain that these changes will help our titles be even more successful, more influential - and, crucially, more fun and rewarding to work for – than ever.”

