(Bloomberg) -- The Daily Mail’s editor Geordie Grieg will step down at the end of the week in an abrupt departure, following a flurry of executive resignations as the chairman prepares to take the group private.

Grieg’s exit follows the retirement of media division CEO Kevin Beatty, announced on Tuesday, while group Chief Financial Officer Tim Collier and Chief Technology Officer Rob Chandhok are also leaving.

The changes come days after Chairman Lord Rothermere struck a deal to take the 125-year-old Daily Mail group private after a complex break-up that faces shareholder opposition.

Grieg will be replaced by Ted Verity, who currently edits the sister Sunday paper and will take responsibility for both titles, the company announced Wednesday. The company is reviewing employee numbers and could restructure further, it said in an earlier presentation.

Grieg will now become a consultant editor. He replaced long-time editor Paul Dacre in 2018, a firebrand conservative who has recently been in the running to chair U.K. media and internet regulator Ofcom.

