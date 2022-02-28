(Bloomberg) -- Gordon Thomson is to step down as the editor of Mail+, alongside a broader review of the digital news platform, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mail+, the paid-for digital product of the Daily Mail, will also undergo a strategic review, which could involve potential staff cuts, the people said, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private.

Ailsa Leslie, the deputy editor of Mail+, will take over Thomson’s role, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Mail+ was the brainchild of former editor Geordie Greig, who abruptly exited the company in November after three years as editor. His predecessor Paul Dacre made a dramatic comeback days as editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail’s parent company, which later finalized a take-private deal under chairman Lord Rothermere.

