(Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG’s new Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius is under pressure to map out a strategy to revive flagging profits at the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, while at the same time preparing for the disruptive shift to electric vehicles.

At the five-star Corinthia Hotel in London, the Swede faces investors face-to-face at the critical meeting. After taking charge in May, he needs to set the right tone after two rapid-fire profit warnings earlier this year that revived concerns over the automaker’s strategy.

“Daimler urgently needs to move away from its ‘spray and pray’ investment philosophy and toward a materially more focused, sharpened allocation of its funds,” Arndt Ellinghorst, a London-based analyst with Evercore ISI, said in a note. “Otherwise, the group will simply be unable to self-fund its premium mobility aspirations.”

Kallenius, who succeeded veteran CEO Dieter Zetsche, has shed little light so far on how the German industrial icon plans to navigate an unprecedented industry shift toward self-driving, electric vehicles. While sales at the main Mercedes brand started to improve from production bottlenecks that hit key SUV models, the company’s returns have fallen well below French mass-market rival PSA Group.

Profitability at Daimler’s sprawling commercial vehicle operations -- including Mercedes-Benz trucks in Europe, Freightliner in North America and Fuso in Asia -- has also trailed rival Volvo AB for years.

Despite improved third-quarter results, Kaellenius “still faces multiple headwinds,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Dean said in a note.

A costly transition to electric vehicles, together with legacy diesel issues, has seen Mercedes’ Ebit margin outlook drop to a 3% to 5% range in 2019. With global demand for cars softening, Daimler has little choice but to cut costs to return Mercedes’ profitability back to its long-standing range of 8% to 10%. The risk for Kallenius is targeting short-term gains with deep spending cuts, while jeopardizing Daimler’s technological edge over time.

Daimler worker representatives, which have urged management to make key components for electric cars in Germany, started to push back after Kallenius outlined a plan internally to cut 10% of domestic management positions and a total of about 1,100 worldwide, according to an internal letter seen by Bloomberg that was sent to employees on Friday by works council chief Michael Brecht and his deputy Ergun Luemali.

The labor representatives acknowledge the need for targeted measures to improve Daimler’s financial situation but “categorically declined” management’s proposals to cut personnel cost by skipping scheduled pay raises next year or delaying individual salary hikes.

Following a dismal start to the year that forced Daimler to cut its earnings targets for 2019, Mercedes car deliveries have improved in recent weeks. The recovery offers some relief, as demand for commercial vehicles softens amid a clouded economic environment.

Daimler’s peers in Europe and the U.S. are also looking to cut costs. The industry is under pressure as environmental rules tighten and sales slow in key markets. Ford Motor Co. cut its full-year forecast in October, while Volkswagen AG’s Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter last week warned the next two years will be tough.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christoph Rauwald in Frankfurt at crauwald@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Chris Reiter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.