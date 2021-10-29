(Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG stuck to its earnings expectations for the year even as the carmaker cut its outlook for Mercedes-Benz luxury car sales to fall below last year’s level when pandemic shutdowns led to an unprecedented crisis for the industry.

Group earnings before interest and tax will be significantly higher compared to a year ago, Daimler said Friday. Like other carmakers, the German company is prioritizing more profitable models during the chip shortage shutting production lines.

“We remain on track to meet our full-year targets thanks to a more robust business,” Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said in a statement. “At the same time, we made substantial progress with our strategic agenda.”

The struggle to meet customer demand comes as the German manufacturer plans to speed up the shift toward electric vehicles and spin off its sprawling trucks division. After months of the situation only getting worse, carmakers like General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG this week started to voice optimism the peak of the unprecedented crisis may be behind them.

Recovering global economies will help drive consumer demand for cars for the rest of the year, Daimler said. Sales remain constrained by the global chip shortage, which should improve compared to the third quarter.

Wilhelm already flagged sales may stabilize in the fourth quarter after deliveries in the three months through September plunged about 30% for Mercedes-Benz cars.

The Mercedes unit targets an operating profit margin of between 10% and 12% this year, its highest in years. Daimler seeks to boost Mercedes’s earnings multiples to be more in line with those of luxury-goods and technology companies.

