Daimler Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations on Delivery Gains
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG posted third-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst forecasts after Mercedes-Benz car sales jumped.
- Earnings before interest and tax rose 8% to 2.69 billion euros ($3 billion), Daimler said Thursday, compared with analyst forecasts for 2.54 billion euros. The margin for the Mercedes car unit narrowed to 6% from 6.3%. The automaker kept its outlook for unit sales while reducing its revenue forecast for trucks to “flat.”
Key Insights
- The earnings beat comes as Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius, who took charge in May, prepares to unveil a plan to reduce costs and boost profitability on Nov. 14 in London. Management needs to restore confidence after two profit warnings in quick succession this year.
- The third-quarter delivery gains suggest that the company has worked through supplier issues, which especially hit production of high-margin SUVs earlier this year. Mercedes also defied a historic market slump in China, its biggest market.
- In addition to internal issues, Daimler is grappling with a softening global economy, the unresolved U.S.-China trade spat and continued Brexit uncertainties. Consumer demand for new electric models, like the EQC, is another black box as it invests heavily to meet challenging new emissions rules.
- While Daimler has teamed up with arch rival BMW AG on mobility services and autonomous-driving technology to share costs, deeper partnerships may be needed to stem unprecedented expenses to keep up with changing consumer tastes and tighter environmental regulations.
Market Context
- Daimler shares have fallen 27% over the past two years, valuing the German auto icon roughly the same as ride-sharing start-up Uber Technologies Inc.
- The Mercedes maker’s shares have climbed 9.8% this year, compared with a 14% gain in the Euro Stoxx Autos and Parts Index.
