Daimler Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations on Delivery Gains

(Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG posted third-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst forecasts after Mercedes-Benz car sales jumped.

Earnings before interest and tax rose 8% to 2.69 billion euros ($3 billion), Daimler said Thursday, compared with analyst forecasts for 2.54 billion euros. The margin for the Mercedes car unit narrowed to 6% from 6.3%. The automaker kept its outlook for unit sales while reducing its revenue forecast for trucks to “flat.”

Key Insights

The earnings beat comes as Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius, who took charge in May, prepares to unveil a plan to reduce costs and boost profitability on Nov. 14 in London. Management needs to restore confidence after two profit warnings in quick succession this year.

The third-quarter delivery gains suggest that the company has worked through supplier issues, which especially hit production of high-margin SUVs earlier this year. Mercedes also defied a historic market slump in China, its biggest market.

In addition to internal issues, Daimler is grappling with a softening global economy, the unresolved U.S.-China trade spat and continued Brexit uncertainties. Consumer demand for new electric models, like the EQC, is another black box as it invests heavily to meet challenging new emissions rules.

While Daimler has teamed up with arch rival BMW AG on mobility services and autonomous-driving technology to share costs, deeper partnerships may be needed to stem unprecedented expenses to keep up with changing consumer tastes and tighter environmental regulations.

Market Context

Daimler shares have fallen 27% over the past two years, valuing the German auto icon roughly the same as ride-sharing start-up Uber Technologies Inc.

The Mercedes maker’s shares have climbed 9.8% this year, compared with a 14% gain in the Euro Stoxx Autos and Parts Index.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elisabeth Behrmann in Munich at ebehrmann1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Chris Reiter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.